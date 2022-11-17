Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,065,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.06. The stock had a trading volume of 240,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.