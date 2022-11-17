Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.09 million.
PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Children’s Place stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
