Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.09 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.