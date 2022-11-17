China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

