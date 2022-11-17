Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 6,342 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,201.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

