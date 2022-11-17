Choreo LLC Acquires 1,428 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.66. 50,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

