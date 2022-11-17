Choreo LLC Buys 746 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 108,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

