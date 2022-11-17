Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.19. 21,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

