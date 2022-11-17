Choreo LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.41. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

