Choreo LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

