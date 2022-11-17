Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.02 and its 200 day moving average is $318.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

