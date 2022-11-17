CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. CHS has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $29.14.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

