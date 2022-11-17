CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.52. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.82.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

