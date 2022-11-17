Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,017,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $510,818,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

