Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.88-54.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.10 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 24,177,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,646,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

