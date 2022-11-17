Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. 327,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 653.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

