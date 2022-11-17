Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $46.30. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 212,555 shares.

The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

