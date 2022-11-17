Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 34,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 655,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

