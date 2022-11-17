Citigroup Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $3.50

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Sonder Stock Down 2.1 %

SOND opened at 1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $406.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.21. Sonder has a one year low of 0.90 and a one year high of 10.88.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

In related news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonder by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonder

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Stories

