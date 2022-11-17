Citigroup Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

