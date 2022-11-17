Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.89

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as low as $14.03. Citizens shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.