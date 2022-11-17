Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at $957,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $610,128 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Civeo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 21,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

