Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarim Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,867. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

