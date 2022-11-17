Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 31,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 53,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,862. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 178.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.