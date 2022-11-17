Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.07

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.07 and last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 2225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.26. The stock has a market cap of C$196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

