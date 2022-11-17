ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 251,928 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $132,869.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,041.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437 over the last three months.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $30.98 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

