ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.28.
About ClearOne
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.