ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

