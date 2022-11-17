Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CMO Sells $1,405,050.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Muriel Ganeshan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $485,145.99.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

