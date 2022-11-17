Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,770,589.76 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cloudflare by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

