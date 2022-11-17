Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $49.93. 38,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,261,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

