Clover Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132,774.33 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $59.80 million and $132,774.33 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

