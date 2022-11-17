CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of CMS Energy worth $97,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

