CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. 2,157,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

