CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

