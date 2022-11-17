CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 6,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

