Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
COGT stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73.
Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
