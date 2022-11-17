Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Cognex Trading Down 2.6 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

