Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) CEO Lisa Ricciardi Acquires 12,000 Shares

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) CEO Lisa Ricciardi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CGTX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,956. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

About Cognition Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $473,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.