Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) CEO Lisa Ricciardi Acquires 12,000 Shares

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) CEO Lisa Ricciardi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of CGTX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,956. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
