CoinField Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.82 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and $23.54 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

