Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY opened at $8.29 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

