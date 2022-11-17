Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) & Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Head to Head Comparison

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Itaú Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Itaú Corpbanca pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca 13.02% 13.26% 1.14%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 2 0 3.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus target price of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. Itaú Corpbanca has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.12 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.41 $355.43 million $0.74 4.35

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Summary

Itaú Corpbanca beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 807 branches/service centres and 2,095 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit. It also offers interest rate, foreign exchange derivatives, cash flow management, mutual fund and securities brokerage, financial advisory services, asset management, insurance brokerage, treasury, and trust and custodial services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; credit and debit cards; and internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 188 branches and 402 ATMs. Itaú Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Itaú Corpbanca is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

