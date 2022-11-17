Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

