Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,096 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 55.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 458,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

