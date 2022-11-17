Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after buying an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,128,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

