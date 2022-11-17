Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,586 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $125.67 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

