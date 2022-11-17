Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 5,500 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

