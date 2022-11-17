Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,987 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

