Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lessened its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 117,919 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up about 4.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 4.23% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $70,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 27,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,495. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.