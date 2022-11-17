Comparing Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) and Its Competitors

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.42 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million -15.79

Imperial Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 25.79% 35.01% 10.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 164 859 1372 13 2.51

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum rivals beat Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.