Comparing Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monster Beverage and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 5 11 0 2.69 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monster Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Primo Water.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 19.46% 17.91% 14.97% Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $5.54 billion 9.32 $1.38 billion $2.26 43.79 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.09 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -74.21

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Primo Water on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to bottlers, full-service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and speciality chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, as well as NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, Fury, and True North brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

